Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend.

On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun.

Miller will be sentenced Feb. 21. He faces 0-20 years in prison.

Blake Miller, 18 at the time of the incident (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

The incident happened in March 2022. Police were called to the then 18-year-old Miller’s home near south 161st and Harrison. Prosecutors say there were three friends, including Miller, in the house who were drinking.

Miller allegedly got a rifle from his room and pulled the trigger while pointing it at Farrell, believing the gun wasn’t loaded.

