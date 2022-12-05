Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District.

Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.

Police say the truck was involved in another nearby car crash when the driver fled the scene, raced up Laurel Street, and drove directly into the barricades.

Radio traffic indicates that at least one person tried to get out of the car, but fell into the hole.

MUD has been repairing the water main break in the neighborhood since Saturday.

Police say tickets for the driver are pending.

