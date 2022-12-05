Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November.

Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested for the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks.

Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and attempted robbery.

Kevin Thornton, 18
Kevin Thornton, 18(Omaha Police Department)

The shooting took place Nov. 16 near 49th and Miami shortly after 3 p.m. Police found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second Omaha church threatened with note
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Anthony Pingel is heading to prison after a car crash that killed two teenagers.
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: CHI Health doctors discuss rise in Omaha-area flu cases
Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses to renew food and drink permits
SHARE Omaha helps facilitate Giving Tuesday donations for Omaha-metro nonprofits.
Giving Tuesday raises $4.2 million for nonprofits in Omaha, southwest Iowa