Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November.

Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested for the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks.

Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and attempted robbery.

Kevin Thornton, 18 (Omaha Police Department)

The shooting took place Nov. 16 near 49th and Miami shortly after 3 p.m. Police found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

