Ninja Warrior record breaker meets with young athletes in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, dozens of young athletes learned life lessons from an NBC Ninja at their Omaha gym.

Sandy Zimmerman is a mom of three, a former teacher, and an American Ninja Warrior record breaker.

“Something was just telling me that this is what you’re meant to do, and this is where you’re supposed to be, so i thought okay fine ill listen, went through the application process and to my shock got the call that first year,” Zimmerman said.

“Season 11 was my big breakout season, I was the first mom to finish a course and hit a buzzer, and it just kind of really taken over since then.”

The 45-year-old has competed on the hit show six times and now travels to share her struggles and successes with others.

“It’s been an incredible journey of growth for me, which I had no idea that would come from this. I thought it was this innocent little thing that I was starting.”

As a child, Zimmerman was in and out of the foster care system. She was poor and relied on welfare.

She now shares her story to show others that big dreams are attainable.

“I love that she’s so courageous and willing to share that so she can give her courageousness and pass it to us so we can be brave and creative in what we do,” 12-year-old Hannah Amaro said.

Students at Omaha’s Midwest Warrior Academy spent Sunday afternoon with Zimmerman hearing her message and getting tips on mental and physical toughness.

“It’s just cool because like, the ways I do things and the way she does things, you learn a lot and you can change your methods and stuff to make you do better,” said 9-year-old Kinsley Kalil.

Zimmerman says no matter what your goal is, don’t let yourself stand in your own way.

“One thing that I feel like really holds people back is that conversation in our head, it limits us and I really want people to challenge that.”

