New clinic operated by OneWorld to open weekly in Omaha’s Stephen Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People at the Stephen Center will no longer need to leave to get medical care.

OneWorld announced it will open a new clinic inside the Stephen Center homeless shelter.

The clinic will be open on Wednesday afternoons.

According to OneWorld, primary care services will be offered at the clinic, including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases, behavioral health referrals, laboratory services and vaccines.

“When the Stephen Center presented this idea to us, it was a no-brainer,” said Sarah Miller, APRN, CPNP-PC, Chief of Medical Services. “We already have a wonderful partnership established, and this clinic will run very similarly to our School-Based Health Centers and Teen and Young Adult Health Centers.”

OneWorld adds that in 2022 the Stephen Center saw 85 children as clients, and the new clinic can provide parents the ability to get care for their children without needing to leave the center.

