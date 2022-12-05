Man killed in Hamilton County crash after pursuit

Dec. 4, 2022
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit ended with a fatal crash Saturday night.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle the deputy tried to pull over was a Toyota 4 Runner. According to preliminary information, a pursuit began and the driver of the 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County.

The driver of the 4 Runner was ejected during the crash and sent to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the driver as Jordan Eastman, 34, of Giltner.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to do an investigation.

