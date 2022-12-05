Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday.
According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m.
Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without issue. No individuals were injured due to the fire.
LFR said that the fire caused $50,000 damage to the structure and another $25,000 to the contents.. Two residents of the apartment were displaced due to the fire.
