Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire

Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday.

According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m.

Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without issue. No individuals were injured due to the fire.

LFR said that the fire caused $50,000 damage to the structure and another $25,000 to the contents.. Two residents of the apartment were displaced due to the fire.

