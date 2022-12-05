Hastings man to be sentenced in double fatality crash last December

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced Monday in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago.

Anthony Pingel, 33, is convicted of two counts of felony manslaughter after pleading no contest as part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI.

The fatal accident happened December 12, 2021 at an intersection just east of Hastings. The teenagers who died in the crash were 16-year-old Victoria Fleming of Superior and 18-year-old Tristen Owens of Hastings.

According to a sheriff’s report, Pingel’s vehicle was traveling north on Blaine, when it collided with the other car carrying the two victims that was traveling eastbound on 12th Street. When officers responded to the scene, they found the two passengers of the car that was hit, dead. The vehicle carrying the victims was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The assault charges are related to injuries suffered by two other passengers riding in the victim’s vehicle.

Investigator’s determined that Pingel was drunk at the time of the accident.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony manslaughter is 20 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. in Adams County.

