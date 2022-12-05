Giving Tuesday raises $4.2 million for nonprofits in Omaha, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa organizers reported Monday that last week’s Giving Tuesday push brought in more than $4.2 million for local nonprofits.

According to a release from the two organizations, this year’s local Giving Tuesday total was about $1.3 million less than raised last year but more than it raised in years prior to that.

“Even with the challenges of the past few years with COVID and the economy, people really care about each other and their communities. Our results are truly celebrated,” the release states.

Last year, SHARE Omaha reported surpassing its goal of $4.5 million and raising $5.49 million for local nonprofits. In 2020, local Giving Tuesday campaigns brought in $3.16 million, up from $1.69 million in 2019 and about $820,000 in 2018.

#GivingTuesday402 and #GivingTuesday712 had more than 700 organizations participating, according to the release. That’s up from more than 650 last year and 600 the year prior.

Donation incentives offered this year included a $67,500 bonus fund from Omaha Steaks and a 20% match by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for endowment funds, which helped raise more than $1.25 million for nonprofits in the region.”

SHARE Iowa has nearly doubled in participating nonprofits since its launch in September 2022, according to Executive Director Donna Dostal.

“On #GivingTuesday712, 229 donations were made into endowment funds with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, supporting 25 different organizations,” she said in the release.

According to the SHARE Iowa website, the organization facilitates donations and other opportunities to help 182 nonprofits serving western Iowa. That included 100 volunteer opportunities, 14 upcoming support events, and 970 items on shopping lists for those nonprofits.

SHARE Iowa by the numbers (sharegoodiowa.org)

SHARE Omaha was launched two years earlier, as Omaha Gives was brought to a close. It serves 740 nonprofits in the Omaha-metro, connecting donors to 470 volunteer opportunities, 154 events, and more than 4,020 shopping list items.

SHARE Omaha by the numbers (shareomaha.org)

