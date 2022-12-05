Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses to renew food and drink permits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food and drink permits for Douglas County businesses expire Dec. 31.

The Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses that new permits are required by Jan. 1.

According to the health department, if a food or drink business operates without a permit then its violators could be subject to fines, jail time or both.

“We hope to have every food permit renewed by the end of the year,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “We know the hospitality industry is busy this time of year, so we hope this early reminder helps.”

Dr. Huse says it’s the health department’s priority to avoid closing down a business and taking late fees.

“Our goal is to work with operators to avoid any closing and late fees. This is a tremendous restaurant community. We encourage you to support them during the holidays.”

Businesses that opened in 2022 had their original fees pro-rated, so they will also be due by Dec. 31.

The health department says all businesses should receive invoices for permits in the mail.

Earlier this year, at least 50 businesses in Douglas County received notices for not paying their permit fees on time.

