David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start this week, wintry mix Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some sunshine early today helped to warm temperatures into the middle 40s around the metro, but a cold front moving through early in the afternoon will bring a bit of a chilly back to the area this evening. North winds may gust to around 25mph at times through early evening, dropping temperatures back into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s for most of the evening hours. Winds will back off overnight, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A few pockets of flurries or sprinkles are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning. The best chances will be north of I-80, though impacts will be minimal, if any at all. A best a few flakes or drops here and there for most of us. It will be a chilly start to Tuesday with the clouds and flurries, but sunshine should return by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-40s, on the mild side, at least for December.

Wintry Mix Possible Thursday (WOWT)

Wednesday may be a touch warmer, highs pushing potentially into the middle 40s around the metro with partly cloudy skies. However, things start to change by Thursday as a storm system pushes into the plains. Rain showers are expected to develop by mid-morning on Thursday, lasting into the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s, but at the moment it does look like most of the day will see rain in the metro. Rain may mix with or change to snow during the afternoon north of Omaha. By evening, that changeover line should move into the metro, with the potential for at least some snow accumulation. The current storm track would keep most of the snow to our north, but the storm is still several days away so there is room for the system to shift it’s track. Be sure to stay updated with the latest forecast over the next two days.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Snow showers may linger into Friday morning with a chilly afternoon expected. Drier weather and a slight warmer-up appears to be in store for the upcoming weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s.

