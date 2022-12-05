OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As influenza cases in the state spike at levels not seen this time of year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha-area doctors are talking about the influx of patients they’re seeing at local hospitals and clinics.

At the end of November, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was reporting a 29.7% positivity rate for the state. The highest rate reported on the DHHS respiratory dashboard was 34.9% reported for the week ending Feb. 12, 2020. That spike was among 3,694 tests, compared with 6,035 tests conducted the last week of this past November.

Monday afternoon, hear from Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health-Creighton University; Dr. Jason Kruger, chief medical officer at CHI Health St. Elizabeth; and Dr. Michael Schooff, a primary care medical director at a CHI Health Clinic.

