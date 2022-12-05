6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The next threat of any wintry precipitation is in the forecast Thursday and has prompted us to issue a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

First Alert Day Thursday
First Alert Day Thursday(wowt)

Clouds are likely to fill in the area the night before and stick with us all day Thursday. That and an ENE wind will make any warming very difficult all day. Therefore I don’t expect any rain to last long at the start of this event sometime in the afternoon Thursday. The change to freezing rain, sleet or snow will then happen near and after sunset with snow continuing for a while into the evening and overnight.

10am Thursday
10am Thursday(wowt)
5pm Thursday
5pm Thursday(wowt)
11pm Thursday
11pm Thursday(wowt)

Thankfully wind won’t be a huge issue with this system with some the gusts from the north to 20 mph likely at most. Overall snow totals at the moment don’t look incredibly impressive but this is the best shot the metro area has had to go over 1″ of snow so far this season. Combine that with the evening drive and there will likely be issues later and later into Thursday night too.

Snow Probability
Snow Probability(wowt)

