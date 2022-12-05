14th Nebraska farm affected by bird flu prompts killing of backyard flock

(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County.

Less than 10 birds were in the mixed flock of chickens and waterfowl. The birds were killed and incinerated in response to the bird flu case.

The most recent case of bird flu in Nebraska prior to this backyard flock was a farm of 1.8 million laying hens in Dixon County.

Current Status of Impacted Farms:

Nebraska farms impacted in 2022 by avian flu
Nebraska farms impacted in 2022 by avian flu(Nebraska Department of Agriculture)

