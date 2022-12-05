1 dead in Mills County, Iowa after vehicle hits tree

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A person was killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Toyota Rav4 left the roadway and hit a tree in the north ditch. An investigation found that the driver had partially left the road when on a curve. The driver tried to correct and lost control, crashing into the tree.

Authorities identified the car’s driver and only occupant as Brooke Samms of Malvern, Iowa. Samms died at the scene.

