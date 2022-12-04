Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Nov. 2022

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Nov. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

A teen was arrested after a pursuit

An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska.

Authorities are still looking for Cari Allen, who’s been missing since Nov. 19.

The case of a missing woman is connected to a recent search of a home in Topeka

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

New head football coach Matt Rhule talked more about his approach to staff adjustments and changes.

New head football coach Matt Rhule talked more about his approach to staff adjustments and changes.

A dog owner asked the public to help find his new puppy. They were eventually reunited.

An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

