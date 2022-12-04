Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Nov. 2022

Many November viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing Omaha woman, a former interim football coach’s arrest, and a dog owner who searched for his stolen puppy.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Nov. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

A teen was arrested after a pursuit

5. Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash

An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska.

An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska.

4. Missing Omaha woman connected to Topeka search warrant

Authorities are still looking for Cari Allen, who’s been missing since Nov. 19.

The case of a missing woman is connected to a recent search of a home in Topeka

3. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

2. Rhule on Mickey Joseph, coaching changes

New head football coach Matt Rhule talked more about his approach to staff adjustments and changes.

New head football coach Matt Rhule praised Mickey Joseph and talked more about his approach to staff adjustments and changes.

1. Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

A dog owner asked the public to help find his new puppy. They were eventually reunited.

An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
2. Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
3. Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
4. Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
5. Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
6. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Mahomes and wife welcome child

5. Dinosaur exhibit

4. Mickey Joseph arrested

3. Hippo on birth control

2. Baby born in McDonald’s

1. Mulch dumped in driveway

