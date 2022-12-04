Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night.

According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery.

An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the employee there and stole the cash drawer. The suspect then ran from the area southbound.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.