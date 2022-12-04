Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night.

Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard.

Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

