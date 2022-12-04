‘It’s the season of giving’: Local organizations donate toys to thousands of kids in North Omaha

Organizations teamed up for a toy giveaway
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of kids walked out Saturday afternoon with a gift of gratitude.

Black Votes Matter, Omaha NAACP, and the UNO Athletic Department partnered together to give kids never-ending toys to choose from.

“At the level of the children, they look for Christmas gifts and not everyone is able to afford Christmas gifts especially if there’s more than one kid in the household, even if there’s one people’s expenses for groceries is going up,” Preston Love Jr. said.

Preston Love Jr. is the Founder of Black Votes Matter. He says this is the third year they’ve held this event. All the toys that were available to kids were donated by UNO Athletes and by the community.

“This is an opportunity for our organizations and our community to give back out of love to all of these families and these wonderful kids,” Love said.

Apart from the giveaway, kids in the community got a chance to say hello to UNO’s baseball team.

Evan Porter is the head baseball coach at UNO he said he’s fortunate to be able to give back to the community. He also says UNO teams like cross country, track, and baseball decided to donate at least one gift to the giveaway.

“In the past year, women’s soccer has been involved and different teams,” Porter said. “Every year there’s certain teams that are able to help out.”

Porter also said this event was an opportunity for his team to venture out of their college campus.

“This community is eleven minutes from our campus and it’s not far at all,” Porter said. Preston was mentioning earlier how a gift can make a difference.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is sentenced to prison after an incident two years ago where he put a noose-shaped string...
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence

Latest News

A holiday market sees a good turnout Saturday
Aksarben Village Holiday Market returns for 17th year
A group is looking for hygiene product donations
Feminine hygiene drive in Omaha collecting donations
Cold overnight, warming a little Sunday
A threatening note was found on the door to a Catholic student center
UNO Department of Public Safety investigating "threatening" note