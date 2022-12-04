Iowa contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth.

Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home.

The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but the homeowner alleges he never got a refund for his $5,000 down payment.

Scheidewind was released on a personal recognizance bond.

