Iowa contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth.
Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home.
The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but the homeowner alleges he never got a refund for his $5,000 down payment.
Scheidewind was released on a personal recognizance bond.
