Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is sentenced to prison after an incident two years ago where he put a noose-shaped string...
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
Second Omaha church threatened with note

Latest News

Kids try their hand at what it's like to run a business
Omaha kids tackle entrepreneurship as industry opportunity rebounds post-pandemic
Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces