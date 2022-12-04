David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, a little warmer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold morning across the metro, though not quite as cold as yesterday morning. Temperatures starting off in the teens with wind chills in the single digits at times. Skies are clear, which will mean plenty of sunshine to start the day. The sunshine along with a south breeze at 5 to 10mph will help to bring us a bit a of a warm-up. Temperatures should jump to near 40 by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. That’ll actually take us above average for this time of year.

Clouds increase tonight as a cold front approaches by Monday morning. Dry conditions will prevail despite the approaching cold front, but breezy north winds will return for Monday. The north winds and clouds will knock a few degrees off our temperatures, highs likely only top out in the low 40s for Monday afternoon.

A few flurries are possible Monday night into Tuesday behind that cold front. It could mix with a few sprinkles during the morning on Tuesday, but any impacts will be minimal as precipitation looks to be very light, if any at all. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s thanks to the lingering clouds and a north breeze. More clouds in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with another chance for some light showers possibly mixing with some light snow by Thursday.

