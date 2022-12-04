David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cooler Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a light south breeze helped to boost temperatures nicely today. We warmed 10 to 15 degrees above what we saw yesterday, highs topped out in the mid-40s around the metro, with some low 50s just to the west of town. Temperatures this evening will cool quickly, dropping back into the 30s right after sunset. It will not be quite as cold overnight, lows fall into the middle 20s by morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds will filter into our skies by Monday morning. That’s ahead of a cold front that will move through during the morning hours. Behind that front, some gusty north winds return to our forecast. We should still see highs in the low 40s in the metro, but expect cooler conditions to being to push in by late afternoon as those north winds increase. Temperatures drop back into the mid-30s by early evening with the gusty north winds.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A few flurries are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, possibly changing over to a few sprinkles. Clouds along with the north wind sticking around will likely keep Tuesday in the 30s. Any precipitation will be light, with little to no impact expected in the metro. Temperatures moderate slightly by Wednesday with highs back into the low 40s with a little extra sunshine.

Wintry Mix Possible Thursday (WOWT)

Another storm system enters the picture by Thursday. Initially some rain may try to push into the area Thursday morning. At the same time, cold air will be trying to press in from the north. This could result in a changeover to a wintry mix or even some snow by the afternoon. Amounts look light at this time, but stay tuned for updates as this system gets closer. Quieter weather takes over for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

