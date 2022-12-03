UNO Police respond after threatening note found at church

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center.

According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.

The St. John Paul II Newman Center serves as a social hub for college students.

The Archdiocese of Omaha described the note as “threatening,” but did not give further details. They said the author of the note claimed to represent a group called Jane’s Revenge, which is often described as an extremist abortion rights group.

UNO Campus Police responded and are currently investigating. Omaha Police are also involved.

“This obviously causes us great concern,” said Rev. Dan Andrews, the director of the Newman Center. “Our number one priority is the safety of our students. We are thankful for UNO Police’s prompt response and attention to this threat.”

Rev. Dan Andrews also says residents and parishioners are undeterred, and called the note unsettling and unfortunate.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is sentenced to prison after an incident two years ago where he put a noose-shaped string...
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence

Latest News

3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding
Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center