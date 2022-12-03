Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 2
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the search for a missing woman, an inmate who died in jail and the arrest of former interim coach Mickey Joseph.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 2.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Deputies search landfill potentially connected to case of missing Omaha woman
Deputies searched a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman.
5. Jontz family speaks after Douglas County inmate dies in jail
A grieving family speaks out after their loved one died in jail after he turned himself in for traffic violations.
4. Arrest warrant issued in case of missing Omaha woman
A man is wanted in connection to a missing Omaha woman.
3. Omaha Police investigating fatal shooting
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
2. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit
Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.
1. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
The interim head football coach was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Coleman Decommits
5. Landfill search
4. Mahomes welcomes child
3. New dinosaur attraction
2. Mickey Joseph arrested
1. Baby born in McDonald’s
