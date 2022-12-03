Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 2

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 2.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Deputies searched a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman.

Deputies search a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman

A grieving family speaks out after their loved one died in jail after he turned himself in for traffic violations.

The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody

A man is wanted in connection to a missing Omaha woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

A fatal shooting was reported at a residence near 37th and Pratt streets just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

A teen was arrested after a pursuit

The interim head football coach was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

