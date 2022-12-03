Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 2

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the search for a missing woman, an inmate who died in jail and the arrest of former interim coach Mickey Joseph.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 2.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Deputies search landfill potentially connected to case of missing Omaha woman

Deputies searched a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman.

Deputies search a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman

5. Jontz family speaks after Douglas County inmate dies in jail

A grieving family speaks out after their loved one died in jail after he turned himself in for traffic violations.

The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody

4. Arrest warrant issued in case of missing Omaha woman

A man is wanted in connection to a missing Omaha woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen

3. Omaha Police investigating fatal shooting

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

A fatal shooting was reported at a residence near 37th and Pratt streets just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

2. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

A teen was arrested after a pursuit

1. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation

The interim head football coach was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
2. Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
3. Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
4. Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
5. Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
6. Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Coleman Decommits

5. Landfill search

4. Mahomes welcomes child

3. New dinosaur attraction

2. Mickey Joseph arrested

1. Baby born in McDonald’s

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 25.
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 18
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 11
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 4
Top 6 in October 2022
Top 6 in 2021

