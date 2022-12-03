Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Most railroad workers weren’t surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike.

They were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn’t do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.

Railroad workers face difficult tradeoffs that sometimes force them to skip doctor’s appointments or miss family events.

The railroads acknowledge that more needs to be done to address workers’ “work-life balance concerns,” but managers believe these new contracts should help create more predictable schedules.

The five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

