Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5.

It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.

Admission costs $7 and includes ice skates. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted - no debit cards.

UNMC says on most days the rink will be open at the following times:

Monday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

From Dec. 19 through Jan.1, the rink will have extended hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The rink will be closed on Christmas day and have specific hours on holidays:

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The UNMC Ice Rink opens Saturday, Dec. 3

The rink will be closed on all days where the air temperature, not including wind chill, is zero degrees or below. UNMC will post on Facebook when there are weather closures.

Free parking is available at Lot 15, which is on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.