Omaha organizations team up to provide thousands of meals to Ukrainians

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local groups are meeting up Friday to box and ship thousands of meals to Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom overseas.

A heartfelt celebration as local medical staffing company Triage teams up with Heartland Kids Against Hunger to feed people.

”We’ve got three different lines set up and there might be a little friendly competition to see who can pack up the most meals, but it’s all for a great cause,” said CEO and founder of Triage John Maaske.

They’re packing, boxing and shipping 87,000 meals all the way to Ukraine.

“And believe it or not, one of these bags feeds a family of six. It’s something Ukrainians are extremely thankful for.”

“It’s a beautiful thing,” one volunteer said. “These people are so grateful for the united states and organizations that are collectively coming together to go ahead and distribute these meals.”

“It’s a party,” another said. “I mean listen, we can have fun while we work and that is the spirit of Triage. We have fun doing our jobs, we have fun helping those, we have fun helping those in need.”

Triage employees spearheaded Friday’s giveback, -- planning all sorts of fundraisers.

And it’s that team-spirited approach that makes giving back enjoyable.

“People come in and party with us. It’s a lot of fun, and who doesn’t like to serve? If you haven’t served before and you want to be part of a serving team, come give us a try. You’re going to see that this is a lot more fun than you realize.”

