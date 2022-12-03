Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is sentenced to prison after an incident two years ago where he put a noose-shaped string...
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence

Latest News

Cold overnight, warming a little Sunday
A threatening note was found on the door to a Catholic student center
UNO Department of Public Safety investigating "threatening" note
A house fire caused thousands of dollars in damage
Omaha house fire caused accidentally by disposal of smoking materials
A group is looking for hygiene product donations
Women's Center for Advancement hosts feminine hygiene holiday drive