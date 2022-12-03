Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts.

Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with Dannette as she continues to make DHHS a place that is bettering people’s lives,” said Pillen. “She believes in the importance of public service and will continue to make the department more customer-oriented.”

Kelly Lammers will be retained as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. Lammers has been the director since 2020.

“Under his leadership, Kelly has made the Department of Banking and Finance run more like a business,” said Pillen. “I will be working alongside him to continue making government more efficient, cutting red tape, and growing the banking industry in Nebraska.”

Pillen has already announced several cabinet picks and retentions since he won the election to be Nebraska’s next governor.

