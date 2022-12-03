Feminine hygiene drive in Omaha collecting donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the season of giving, and one woman is collecting donations to help other women in need.

Mrs. Nebraska Nationwide 2023, Melissa Roth, is partnering up with the Women’s Center for Advancement for a feminine hygiene holiday drive.

They’re asking for anything that goes into the female hygiene category: things like pads, tampons and menstrual cups.

Melissa’s platform for pageants is premenstrual dysphoric disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2015. Through working with many other menstrual health advocates, Melissa says she’s learned about period poverty.

In Nebraska, one in six women are under that poverty level and struggle to find menstrual products.

“So it is a need and when people can’t fill that need, they sometimes have to miss work, kids miss school, because they don’t have access to right feminine hygiene products,” says Roth.

The drive goes until Dec. 16.

There are three Omaha locations with boxes: Vibe Day Spa at 114th and Dodge, Farrell’s Extreme Body Shaping on 120th and Fort and Upgrade Performance Institute in Elkhorn.

All donations go directly to the Women’s Center for Advancement and will go to women right here in Omaha.

If you can’t get out and donate in person, there’s an Amazon wish list that will be emailed directly to Melissa that will be put directly into the donation boxes.

https://www.facebook.com/MrsNebraskaNationwide2023?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.