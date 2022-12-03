David’s Morning Forecast - Coldest morning of the season, sunny afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blustery winds overnight pulled in some frigid air, dropping temperatures to the lowest of the season so far in the metro. Winds were finally backing off by sunrise, but there was still enough of a breeze to push wind chills below zero in spots. Lows dropped to 9 degrees in Omaha, the first single digit morning so far this fall and winter.

Low Temperatures Saturday Morning
The good news is we will see plenty of sunshine today, so that will help temperatures to rebound a bit. Unfortunately, it will be chilly all day. Temperatures only reach the mid-20s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-30s. A few clouds roll in this afternoon, but we should still see a fair bit of sunshine through the day. We will drop back into the 20s rather quickly after sunset.

Today's Forecast
Sunny skies and a southwest breeze will help temperatures to rebound a bit more on Sunday, with highs climbing back into the middle 40s. That’s actually a touch above average for early December. The good news is winds will not be too strong, the southwest breeze coming in around 5 to 10mph. Another cool down arrives early next week, dropping us back into the low 40s on Monday. A few flurries are possible Monday night into Tuesday as the colder air settles in. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely only top out in the 30s, but not quite as cold as today.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days
