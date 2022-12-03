David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming a little Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid morning across the area, as many spots saw their coldest conditions of the season so far. Temperatures dropped to 7 degrees in Omaha, and all the way to just 1 degree in Tekamah. Winds were not strong, but the breeze was enough to produce wind chills below zero for many of us.

Saturday Morning Low Temperatures (WOWT)

After the frigid start, sunny skies and a slight southwest breeze helped us to recover into the low 30s. That still put us about 10 degrees below average for early December. A few clouds rolling in this evening along with that southwest breeze should help to keep us from getting quite as cold as last night, but it will still be very chilly. Temperatures drop into the 20s quickly after sunset, with wind chills likely in the teens as times. Overnight lows dip back into the mid-teens, but thankfully stay away from the single digits tonight.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Another cold start on Sunday, but we will once again see plenty of sunshine, especially in the morning. The south to southwest breeze will continue at 5 to 15mph, helping to push temperatures to near 40 degrees by Noon. Highs should top out in the mid-40s around the metro, closer to where we should be for this time of year. Clouds will thicken up for the evening, but dry weather will stick with us into early next week.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Our next chance for any moisture arrives on Tuesday in the form of a few morning flurries. Little to no impact is expected as the flurries will not last long with little time for any accumulation.

A Few Flurries Tuesday (WOWT)

Tuesday afternoon will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. Back into the 40s by Wednesday, but another little system could bring some light rain showers to the area on Thursday. Highs climb back into the 40s to end the week.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

