Auburn stuns No. 14 Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament

By Grace Boyles
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ season came to an end Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena as the Tigers eliminated Creighton, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. The first set featured eight ties and three lead changes, however, Creighton came out on top, 25-21. Auburn captured the next two sets, 25-21, 25-20. Creighton pulled away in set four winning by nine, 25-16. The Tigers responded in the fifth set, going up 10-8 and holding at least a two-point lead until the end, 15-11.

In the loss, sophomore Norah Sis had a match-high 30 kills, setting a Creighton record for kills in a single NCAA tournament match. The Tigers were led by pin hitter Madison Scheer with 17 kills, followed by pin hitters Akasha Anderson and Bel Zimmerman with 15 kills.

In only the program’s third NCAA tournament match ever, Auburn pulls off the upset and advances to the second round where they’ll face Houston Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

