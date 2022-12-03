Aksarben Village Holiday Market returns for 17th year

A holiday market sees a good turnout Saturday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the 17th annual Aksarben Village Holiday Market.

Shoppers lined up to get a peak at everything local small businesses had to offer while enjoying all the holiday sights and sounds the festive experience brings to Omaha.

“So many people here to get those locally made items, those crafts, the stuff you don’t necessarily find in the store,” said Bob Gunia, the Senior VP with Physicians Mutual, which organizes the event. “It’s an exciting place for people to come together and that old German tradition of the outdoor market and just a lot of great joy here at Aksarben Village.”

The Aksarben Village holiday market will also be open Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 67th & Mercy Road.

