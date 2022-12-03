32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for DUI and Driving Under Suspension.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

