32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday.(10/11 NOW)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for DUI and Driving Under Suspension.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

