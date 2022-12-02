Thanks, Omaha, for helping 6 News WOWT Stuff the Bus!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We asked, and you delivered! Thanks to everyone who helped 6 News Stuff the Bus at two Methodist Health System locations all day Thursday.

Cars lined up as 6 News collected food and toys from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Methodist Health locations at 87th and Dodge streets and 192nd and Dodge in west Omaha.

“I think it’s a good chance to give back to the community,” said donor Brent Karstens. “There are those less fortunate than us, so whatever I can do to help to spread a bright spirit to everyone.”

It was great to see so many out participating in our annual Stuff the Bus holiday food and toy drive.

“It’s important to share the love and to give to others,” donor Jackie Casper said.

Volunteers were also out in force collecting your donations. All the food will help stock the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and the Kountz Memorial Food Pantry.

The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to kids in need of presents under the tree.

“So I usually donate every year,” donor Jessica Agosta said. “I told people at work that I was donating today; and if they wanted to help, they could give me cash, and I could buy stuff and it doubled my purchasing power — which is exciting!”

And this year, the need in our community is greater than ever. With inflation and fears of a recession on the way, some Omaha families struggle to put food on the table.

Your donations will go directly to those in need. And helping each other out is exactly what Omaha is all about.

“We do this every year: Wake up every morning at 5 o’clock to find out what the weather’s going to be so we can walk the dogs, see you on TV,” donor Jeff Peratt said. “And Christmas rolls around, and this is what we do. In the Spring, the same thing.”

Thank you again for helping 6 News Stuff the Bus!

