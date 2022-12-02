Omaha volunteers assemble meals for Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the season of giving and two Omaha groups met up Friday to do just that.

They were boxing 87,000 meals to be sent to Ukraine to help support the war effort overseas.

6 News caught up with the group having a lot of fun while volunteering to prepare aid for others. There was plenty of music — complete with singing and dancing — all while scooping and weighing bags of food for Ukrainian people.

”They’re partying, they’re partying. It’s a ‘give-back.’ It’s like the end of their year big celebration.”

A heart-felt celebration as triage employees teamed up with Heartland Kids Against Hunger; the former, a medical staffing company based out of Omaha.

“We’ve got three different lines set up and there might be a little friendly competition to see who can pack up the most meals, but it’s all for a great cause.”

They’re busy making sure families in Ukraine get fed as they continue to fight against the Russian invasion.

“The lion’s share of the money that was raised — especially to provide these 87,000 meals — came from our employees,” said John Popish, HKAH executive director. “It’s a beautiful thing, these people are so grateful for the united states and organizations that are collectively coming together to go ahead and distribute these meals.”

From there, Heartland Kids will ship the boxes of meals to Ukraine. It’s just one project they’re working on to give back to people both near and far.

“And believe it or not, one of these bags feeds a family of six. It’s something Ukrainians are extremely thankful for.”

The group also teams up with various Omaha charity organizations. Their message: It’s always a good time to give back.

Something to consider even after the holidays.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Popish said. “These people are so grateful for the United States and organizations that are collectively coming together to go ahead and distribute these meals.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.