Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild and windy day, very gusty and much colder evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The story for much of our week has been the blustery wind and today will be no different.

One difference is that it will be warmer; the day starts in the mid 30s and we will peak near 60 degrees for our mid-afternoon highs.

The morning and early afternoon will see southerly winds again gusting to 30 miles per hour.

However, a strong cold front will move through the area in the afternoon and bring quick and big changes.

Temperatures will likely drop 20 to 30 degrees in a matter of a couple of hours early in the evening.

Behind the front, gusts will reach and could exceed 50 miles per hour out of the northwest through the evening.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

You will want to tie down any loose Christmas decorations before the strongest winds arrive!

The weekend looks much calmer though Saturday will be chilly.

Temperatures will start off in the low to mid teens with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday does see us return to the 40s and winds will be much quieter throughout the weekend.

The calm weather stays in place into next week with only small chances for precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and again on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.