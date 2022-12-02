Gering man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at officers

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was injured after being shot by a Gering Police officer.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday, the Gering Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm near 12th and M Street.

Officers responded and made contact with the 53-year-old man.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man pointed a gun at the officers, and an officer shot at the man multiple times. Police have not yet released the name of the officer involved.

The man was injured and police started medical aid before he was sent to Regional West Medical Center.

Gering Police requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation, which is still ongoing.

