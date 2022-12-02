Gering man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at officers

An officer-involved shooting took place in Gering after police responded to a report of a man...
An officer-involved shooting took place in Gering after police responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was injured after being shot by a Gering Police officer.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday, the Gering Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm near 12th and M Street.

Officers responded and made contact with the 53-year-old man.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man pointed a gun at the officers, and an officer shot at the man multiple times. Police have not yet released the name of the officer involved.

The man was injured and police started medical aid before he was sent to Regional West Medical Center.

Gering Police requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
Sarah Nelson Torsiello
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Friday Evening Wind Gusts
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild and windy day, very gusty and much colder evening
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild and windy day, very gusty and much colder evening
WOWT STUFF THE BUS MCKNIGHT WEBER
Thanks, Omaha, for helping 6 News WOWT Stuff the Bus!
WCA Omaha
Omaha advocates, experts speak on community impact of domestic violence