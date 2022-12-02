Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse

The DOJ says Iowa conducted unsupervised behavioral experiments on residents of the Glenwood facility.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at a state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

The proposed consent decree announced Thursday would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state’s compliance at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The Justice Department found in 2020 that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.

