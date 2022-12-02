Dodge County authorities seek public’s help in child-enticement case

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a vehicle they think might be involved in attempts to entice children in two communities north of Fremont.

After reports of similar incidents in Nickerson and Uehling, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for the public’s help in tracking down a “newer” black van with silver rims with body damage, noting that it might have a dent on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, a boy was approached just after 6 p.m. Monday by an “older” white man who reportedly offered the boy a ride home near Green Acres Trailer Park. The child ran away and told a neighbor what had happened.

“The van was not located,” the release states.

Another similar incident was reported two days later about 16 miles away, this time in Uehling, Neb.

“The driver asked the boy if he would like an item from his van and indicated that he had more,” the release states.

That boy also ran away and contacted law enforcement once he was safe.

Anyone who might have information to help with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Dodge County Investigator Smith at 402-727-2700; or call Dodge County Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002. You can also submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.

