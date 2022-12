COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly couple with dementia.

CBPD said Peggy and Danny Garst are driving a gray 2010 Hyndai Santa Fe with the license plate MAZ783. Both have dementia and other health issues.

Anyone who spots them should call 911.

Missing adults. Peggy Garst, and Danny Garst. Both have dementia and other health issues and will require medication. Driving a gray 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Iowa plate MAZ783. Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.