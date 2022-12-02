Council Bluffs man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing wife

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man sits in jail facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his wife.

Police were called to 5th Avenue near Bayliss Park around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There they found a woman who had been stabbed in the back of her neck. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The woman’s husband, Angers Kau, was found nearby.

Kau was booked into jail for attempted murder, felony domestic abuse and child endangerment because the crime allegedly took place in front of their children.

