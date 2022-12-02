CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

(NO AUDIO) A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. (MacNamara family via WFSB)
By Kristina Russo, Dylan Fearon, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera Friday morning.

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” said Rylee MacNamara of Ashford.

Rylee said she and her mother suffered some bite marks before her mother was able to yank the animal off her. The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

State police said they responded to the incident to assist the animal control officer.

Animal control spent Friday morning in the woods trying to track down the animal, but it was nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
Sarah Nelson Torsiello
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56