Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Isaac Conner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Bennington made history with a 26-game win streak and winning back-to-back Class B state titles, Isaac Conner had an impressive year of his own, breaking two school records.

The senior tallied 64 receptions and 1,122 receiving yards to break the Badgers single season records in both categories. Conner also accounted for the second most touchdowns on the team with 15 trips to the endzone.

In his final game in a Badger uniform, Conner had four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, helping Bennington beat Gross Catholic 38-14 in the state championship.

