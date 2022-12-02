$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man

GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - The family of a missing Gering man announced a $220,000 reward and plans to erect a billboard to find Chance Englebert.

The announcement was made Friday, Dec. 2, which marks Englebert’s 29th birthday.

On Friday, the Facebook page, Help Find Chance Englebert, posted that a $220,000 reward will be paid to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects involved in the disappearance of Englebert.

The money will be paid collectively by Chance’s grandmother, Linda Kluender, his mother, Dawn Englebert and the Help Find Chance Englebert organization. The information must be provided to both the Gering Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on or before Dec. 2, 2023.

Englebert was last seen at the intersection of 10th Street and Martha Road in Gering at 7:50 p.m. on July 6, 2019. Englebert’s phone was last pinged in the vicinity of WTT Truck Stop around 10 p.m.

Chance is a 30-year-old white male, who is 5′9″ tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder length hair.

Investigators say the case remains active, but there have not been no concrete leads to go on.

If you have any leads, you can contact the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089.

