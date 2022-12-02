$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man

(KNEP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - The family of a missing Gering man announced a $220,000 reward and plans to erect a billboard to find Chance Englebert.

The announcement was made Friday, Dec. 2, which marks Englebert’s 29th birthday.

On Friday, the Facebook page, Help Find Chance Englebert, posted that a $220,000 reward will be paid to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects involved in the disappearance of Englebert.

The money will be paid collectively by Chance’s grandmother, Linda Kluender, his mother, Dawn Englebert and the Help Find Chance Englebert organization. The information must be provided to both the Gering Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on or before Dec. 2, 2023.

Englebert was last seen at the intersection of 10th Street and Martha Road in Gering at 7:50 p.m. on July 6, 2019. Englebert’s phone was last pinged in the vicinity of WTT Truck Stop around 10 p.m.

Chance is a 30-year-old white male, who is 5′9″ tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder length hair.

Investigators say the case remains active, but there have not been no concrete leads to go on.

If you have any leads, you can contact the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089.

Related Stories
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
No sign of missing Gering man despite massive search effort
Search continues for man missing from Gering

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph appeared in court remotely on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
WOWT homicide investigation
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
Sarah Nelson Torsiello
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

A young cancer survivor is trying to help others
10-year-old Omaha child who survived Leukemia now helps future cancer patients
A young cancer survivor is trying to help others
10-year-old cancer survivor inspires others
WOWT FOOD TO UKRAINE
Omaha volunteers assemble meals for Ukraine
University of Nebraska students will be paying slightly more for dorms
Increased dorm rates approved for University of Nebraska
A man is sentenced after allegedly threatening a coworker with a noose
Man sentenced for threatening coworker with noose