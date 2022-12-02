10-year-old Omaha child who survived Leukemia now helps future cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ava Reinert, 10, battled Leukemia in 2017 and survived.

Ever since then, she’s wanted to make a difference by helping future cancer patients.

That is when “Ava’s Army” was created. It’s a mission to fund cancer research to develop better treatments for patients in the future.

“It’s been a whirlwind every day. I still get flashbacks of what it was like being in the hospital and trips to the ER,” Reinert said.

Ava Reinert’s parents will never forget when doctors told them their daughter of four years old had leukemia. After her diagnosis, she immediately started her chemotherapy treatment.

“It changes you as a person instantly people say I don’t know how you did it but you have to cause it’s your baby,” Reinert said.

On June 5, 2019, Ava finally finished her treatment. But as her parents feared - she’s suffered short-term and long-term side effects.

“So, far she’s had to have several of her adult teeth pulled because the chemotherapy melted her adult teeth so all of that had to be pulled out,” Reinert said. “She has neuropathy and her hands and feet feel numb a lot of the time.”

Ava’s parents have already raised $100,000 for St. Jude’s hospital with the help of Sammy’s Superheroes and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“That’s what we’re doing tomorrow at the sugarplum ball our goal is to raise another $100,000 so next year we can make a huge contribution to research,” Reinert said.

The sugarplum ball on Saturday is centered around kids. The ball tomorrow will have toys, pictures with Santa, and kid-friendly foods. Reinart says there will be at least eighteen other kids who have battled or are battling cancer.

“Now, it’s more positive and the difference we’re able to make with Ava’s army and the awareness we’re able to spread and new treatments that will be able to be funded and implemented for children will be fantastic,” Reinert said.

