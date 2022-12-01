Police identify 15-year-old homicide victim found at north Omaha residence

She was found shot to death Wednesday in home near 37th and Pratt streets
A fatal shooting was reported at a residence near 37th and Pratt streets just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said the person officers found shot and killed Wednesday night at a north Omaha home was a 15-year-old girl.

OPD said in a news release Thursday that the victim was identified as Synthia Elliott.

Police are still investigating the fatal shooting at 37th and Pratt streets.

According to the police report, patrol officers were sent to the area at 8:42 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. They noticed gunfire damage to a home there and went inside, where they found the girl dead.

OPD was urging anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

