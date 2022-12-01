OPPD energy assistance fund low on donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With expenses adding up it’s not unusual to fall behind. Unfortunately, a pot of money available for OPPD customers to help with energy bills is running dry.

“We are extremely low on funding. And there are a number of reasons why,” said Britton Gabel, manager of Advocacy Solutions at OPPD.

The Omaha Public Power District’s has its own, Energy Assistance Program, different than the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

“We can help fulfill a gap, and that funding is flexible. We don’t have immigration requirements. We just have a requirement that you’re our customer, and you meet the income requirements, and you have a circumstance that’s leading to you not being able to pay your bill.”

OPPD will forgive up to $500 in power bills if you meet those three requirements.

The income requirement is 200% or less of the federal poverty level. That’s about $27,000 or less for an individual or $55,500 for a family of four.

The program is funded entirely by donations. And the donations are not keeping up with the demand. This year they’re on track to give out $300,000 in help to 1,000 families.

“We have increased the amount of money that we have been raising, but it’s not enough to meet the need. We’re at a place where we need to raise 500 to 600,000 dollars annually to meet the need that exists for our program,” said Gabel.

Aeric and Natalie Wallace have their own church here in Omaha. They’re running a campaign to help donate to OPPD’s energy assistance fund. They know all too well what it’s like to need help during this time of year.

“We know exactly that feeling where we’re having to decide do we do peanut butter and jellies this week so we can pay for the power bill,” said Aeric Wallace, the lead pastor at Dwell Church.

From that experience, they’re rallying their church members to donate this season. Their goal is to pay for 10 families’ utility bill.

“Churches in the Christmas season always do some sort of campaign to give gifts to kids or give gifts overseas to kids,” said Wallace. “We just wanted to create a campaign around it to kind of funnel money around it, so people had a rally point to give to an already existing program.”

OPPD will not shut of the power during winter months. Its cold weather policy is that it won’t shut off the power when the temperature is expected to be below freezing.

To donate: https://www.dollarenergy.org/donations/oppd/#xd_co_f=ZGFjMjViOTItYzU1Ny00ZDAwLTg2NjktNTA1MjZkYzI4MzIx~

